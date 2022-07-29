Meridian Community College was closed Thursday after a rash of bomb threats were made against colleges and universities across the region.
In a statement, MCC President Thomas Huebner said the college was evacuated as emergency personnel worked to determine if the threat was legitimate.
“While we believe this threat is not serious, we have to treat it like it is,” Huebner said.
No evidence of a bomb was found, and the college re-opened for business Friday.
Mississippi State University also received a bomb threat Thursday at the Cullis Wade Depot, which houses the university’s Barnes & Noble bookstore on its Starkville campus.
In a news release, MSU Public Relations Director Sid Salter said the area was evacuated while MSU police and first responders made a thorough search. The search yielded no evidence of a bomb, and the university resumed its normal operations Thursday afternoon.
“After a diligent search by MSU Police, including canine assets, MSU is declaring ‘all clear’ and returning to normal operations,” he said.
In a statement Friday, MSU said bomb threats were made against Alcorn State University’s Natchez campus, William Carey University’s Tradition campus, Hinds Community College’s Nursing and Allied Health Center, Itawamba Community College’s Tupelo campus, Meridian Community College and three Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College campuses.
Thursday’s threats followed earlier bomb threats made against colleges and universities in Alabama on Wednesday and in Tennessee on Tuesday.
