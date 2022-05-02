MCC Career and Tech students join national honor society

As one of 62 students, Jerica Blakney was beaming after being installed as a member of Meridian Community College’s National Technical Honor Society.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Blakney, 31, a sophomore in the Business Office Management Technology Program, explaining her journey to the recognition spotlight on the McCain Theater stage as a new member of the academic honor society for Career and Technical Education students.
Earlier in her life, she had graduated high school and began studying in a health care program at the College. “It was years ago, and I just didn’t finish,” she said.
“So, coming back to school and my grades and education meant a lot to me,” she said. “Once I got this offer to join the honor society, I realized it was something special, and it was something I could put on my resume. It would be a good thing to have,” Blakney added.
What prompted this Meridian mom of an eight-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son to return to school? “I want better for me and my kids’ futures. I’m a manager right now, and the profession I’m in wasn’t something I was looking for in the long term. And I needed to further my education to do what I wanted to do,” she said.
Working full time and going to college full time was challenging and stressful. “Many nights, my daughter had to come and close my laptop, cut the lights off,” Blakney said. “The hardest part of it really, though, was when we lost one of our teachers,” she said, noting the unexpected death of Tanya Ocampo, a Business Office Management Technology Program instructor. The words of “just keep going” served as a mantra for Blakney.
“And here I am now,” she said.
Students enrolled in a career and technical education program, maintain a 3.5 grade point average, and complete 24 or more credit hours can earn membership in the NTHS. In addition, students must exhibit the qualities of honesty, responsibility, dependability, ability to work with others, leadership, and good citizenship.
Other NTHS inductees included Eris Adams, Jennifer Austin, Michael Banks, Sabra Blackwell, Kia Bramlett, Josie Brewer, Alex Brown, Sallie Carver, Ronsbel Castillo-Lopez, Gabrielle Clayton, Elizabeth Cochran, Calandria Coleman, Carley Collier, Rebecca Coonce, Kenyon Darden, Josiah Davis, Kayla Evins, Lakelyn Graham, April Hatcher, Noah Hatcher, Sebastian Hendricks, Michaela Hill, Christopher Hopson, Tiffany Hornesbuger, Jaylon Jones, Summer Martin, Brandon Martin, Shyanne Maye, Amy Moore, Paden Moore, Steven Adam Motes, Vericka Naylor, Jimmeka Neal, Roshida Nelson, Ortega Noguera Ortega, Jayla Osborne, Yolanda Plummer, Claudia Preciado, Elon Presley, Kaitlyn Ralls, Vincent Reynolds, Tylier Roberts, Joseph Rosenbaum, Matthew Sanders, Martravius Scandrick, Ki’ara Smith, James Snowden, Joseph Stephens, James Stephens, Brayden Stewart, Brittany Thomas, Landricka Thompson, Madison Topcik, Jaylen Vance, Antonio Wallace, Michaela Washington, Phyllis Watkins, Dyson Williams, Cynthia Williams, Kalisha Williams and Sanqueshia Windham.
