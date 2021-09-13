MCC alumna Erica Glover finds nursing as mission work

Erica Glover readily admits life is great. “It’s full. It’s busy.” And this Meridian Community College alumna wouldn’t have it any other way.
Glover is a family nurse practitioner at a correctional facility. She also works part-time for a hospice caring for terminally ill patients, and she’s an executive pastor of a newly organized church. There’s a lot on her work-life plate; however, she’s found that patience is the key. “And I think it’s because of my work experience as a nurse.”
When Glover finished high school, she came to MCC to begin her studies in the medical arena because it was convenient. But the college offered more - a family-like atmosphere. “I enjoyed the instructors here. It’s been 25 years since I’ve graduated. I still see my instructors at functions – they know me, and I know them. I’ve made lifelong friends and worked with people I went to school with, and I’ve made great connections at MCC.”
At the age of 21, Glover earned her associate degree in nursing and worked for seven years as a floor nurse at a local hospital working on different units, and then returned to college to earn her master’s degree. She taught at the University of West Alabama for seven years. She returned to college again at the University of Alabama at Birmingham to get her nurse practitioner degree.
With that degree, Glover served at a local community clinic. “I absolutely loved working with the community,” she said, noting that another area of nursing called to her. “So, my next NP job was at a nursing home, and I did that for five years. I loved the elderly population. There was a continuity of care there.” While working at a nursing home, she also did part-time nursing at a correctional population. And that led to a full-time position.
“It doesn’t sound like a glorious job, but you would be surprised. Those guys are appreciative of people who care about them,” she said.
“It is mission work,” she said.
Glover noted many of her patients have health issues, and they didn’t know it and or either were not going to the doctor before becoming incarcerated. “And they figure out they’re sick, and then to have somebody to actually to sit down with them and talk to them. They’re not used to that. Someone to treat them like they’re important,” she said.
Being appreciated and educating her patients motivate Glover. “A lot of them are really trying to help themselves,” she said.
When she started her career, Glover knew there was more to learn. “I kept going. Do I want to get my doctorate at this point,” she asked. Though she’s undecided, she’s happy. “I’m happy where I am; I’m happy at what I’m doing now.”
In addition to her packed schedule, Glover is a mom of two. Her 16 year-old-son is an 11th grader who plays baseball and a daughter who is a second-year student at MCC.
“That’s what I do – rip and run with the kids,” she said, adding, “I’m enjoying the season I’m in.”
