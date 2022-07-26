MCC alum makes strides toward nursing goals

Stephen Bryan Slade added another educational degree to his professional resume when graduating from Meridian Community College's Associate Degree Nursing Program - an associate of applied science.
The 47-year-old Gore Springs resident entered the medical field in 1995 as an emergency medical technician; three years later, he became a paramedic. He holds two associate degrees from Hinds Community College and a bachelor's degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Health Sciences – Paramedicine. He also finished the critical care paramedic program at Holmes Community College.
His ultimate goal: Earn a doctor of nursing practice in acute and emergency care.
While at MCC, Slade received the Mississippi Nurses Foundation School of Nursing Scholarship, a $1,000 stipend to help with his educational expenses. The foundation provides scholarships and assistance to nursing students and registered nurses throughout the state pursuing nursing degrees. “I am humbled and grateful to be selected to receive this scholarship. It is truly a blessing to me and my family,” he said.
During what he called his “educational adventure,” Slade experienced some of life’s highs and lows along the way: COVID-19 and variants, broken wrist, spine surgery (neck), gout, the birth of two granddaughters, and vehicle breakdowns and flat tires during the five-hour roundtrips to class during rainstorms at night on the side of the highway - to name a few.
He added, "So, this scholarship is a tremendous blessing.”
Slade and his wife Miranda, who is also an EMT, have four grown children and two granddaughters, and Slade counts them as well as co-workers, employees, and friends who have contributed to his success. The Slades own two businesses in Grenada, La Bella Fonte Galleria, and Slade’s Custom Framing and Design. "I have a tremendous support system. God, who knows my every need, grants me the grace and ability to do all that I can to move forward and help those in need,” he said.
Giving back is important to Slade. He's an active community servant connected with many professional and non-profit organizations, including Camp Lakeside, Keeton Art Center, Faithway Missionary Baptist Association, and Shop Grenada. Also, he's the founder and current executive director of The H.E.A.R.T. of Mississippi. The organization, Health Education Advancement, Research, and Training, is a 501c3 non-profit charity that promotes health and health education of communities and professionals in Mississippi.
Slade recently began working as a registered nurse in the emergency room at the University of Mississippi Medical Center – Grenada. He also continues to work full time as a paramedic.
“I cannot thank Meridian Community College nursing program instructors enough. They have taught, guided, encouraged, and listened with patience," he said.
