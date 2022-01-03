The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened New Year's Eve in Meridian.
Meridian Police Department Sgt. Heather Luebbers said MPD officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1500 block of 21st St. about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 31, where they encountered an armed man covered in blood.
“On December 31 at 7:20 p.m. the Meridian Police Department responded to a male causing a disturbance that was covered in blood and had a gun in each hand at a residence in the 1500 block of 21st Street,” Luebbers said via email. “Upon the officer's, arrival shots were actively being fired at them. The officers returned fire.”
One patrol vehicle was hit by the gunfire, Luebbers said.
MPD was assisted by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and Marion Police Department in securing the scene. A male and female were pronounced dead at the scene.
The officers involved were placed on administrative leave and the case was turned over to MBI for investigation.
Luebbers referred further questions in the case to the MBI. Attempts to reach MBI for comment Monday were not successful.
