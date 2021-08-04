MBCI names Billie director of public safety

Chief Cyrus Ben of The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has appointed Gabriel “Butch” Billie to the position of Director of the Department of Public Safety.
Billie has 16 years of law enforcement experience and holds various certifications and federal commissions, according to a news release.
Prior to entering the law enforcement field, he served as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.
“Mr. Billie’s status as a veteran and his many years and range of experience in the law enforcement field will serve him well,” Chief Ben said in the release. “Butch has worked in Choctaw Wildlife and Parks, Choctaw Police Department, and most recently in the Criminal Investigation Division, all of which are part of the Department of Public Safety. I know he will thrive in this position.”
In his role as DPS director, Billie will have oversight of all areas under the Department of Public Safety, including Choctaw Wildlife and Parks, including Animal Control; Choctaw Police Department; Choctaw Security; and Choctaw Detention Center, adult and youth.
The Department of Public Safety maintains a skilled workforce and employs approximately 140 employees.
