With the qualifying deadline on Friday, six people are hoping to unseat Percy Bland for the office of mayor in Meridian.

Party primaries for both mayor and City Council are on April 6. If any run-offs are necessary, they would take place on April 27. The general election is June 8.

Bland, a Democrat, filed qualifying paperwork in January to run for a third term as mayor.

Other Democratic mayoral candidates who have submitted qualifying paperwork include current Ward 4 council member Kim Houston, former Lauderdale County supervisor Jimmie Smith; former Ward 2 council member Tyrone Johnson and Randle Jennings.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Robert J. Ray and current Ward 5 council member Weston Lindemann, an Independent, in the general election.

City Council seats

Ward 1

George Thomas (R) is running unopposed for the seat.

Ward 2

Dwayne Davis (D) is running for re-election. Eddie Gray Holt (D) has submitted the paperwork to oppose Davis.

Ward 3

Fannie Johnson (D) is seeking another term as Ward 3 councilwoman. Also seeking the seat are Adrien Davis (D) and James "JJ" Scott (R).

Ward 4

Alicia Elaine Smith (D) and Romande Gail Walker (D) have submitted qualifying papers for the Ward 4 seat, which will be open because current council member Kim Houston is running for mayor.

Ward 5

Candidates filing papers for the Ward 5 seat include Khristen Cockrell (D), The Rev. George Parks, Jr. (D), Allan “Al” Willis (D), Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey (D) and Chad Acton (R). The seat will be open because current Ward 5 council member Weston Lindemann is running for mayor.