Mayoral candidates enter final stretch; General election is Tuesday

With the primary election slimming down the number of candidates for mayor of Meridian, voters will return to the polls on June 8 to choose a new city leader.

Mayor Percy Bland, who was first elected in 2013, lost to Jimmie Smith in the runoff for the Democratic nomination on April 27. Smith will face Republican Robert Ray and Independent Weston Lindemann on June 8.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ahead of the municipal election, The Meridian Star asked the candidates why residents should vote for them.

Lindemann has served as the city council member for Ward 5 for the last four years.

“Now that people have had an opportunity to hear from all of the candidates, it’s pretty clear that I’m the only candidate that actually has a specific plan on how to move the city forward,” Lindemann said. “My recent in-depth experience is unparalleled. There’s no candidate that has more experience in city government in the way that I do in the past four years, and I think that’s what really sets me apart.”

Robert Ray, a Republican, said he’s the only candidate with “a blueprint and plan on how to fix Meridian.” He said that he has a professional development process that he used to help incarcerated individuals at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility, where he worked in substance abuse counseling.

Under Ray’s mayoral administration, the police department would undergo systemic racism training. The department would film these trainings so that police departments across the U.S. could view them. These departments in other cities would have to pay to watch the trainings, which would bring in revenue for the city, Ray said.

He also said that he would let every homeowner have a fund in which they could borrow money to make improvements to their homes.

Jimmie Smith, the Democratic candidate, said he has 30 years of public service experience. He worked for Meridian Police Department before serving as a Lauderdale County supervisor.

“If you look at my record, I’m trustworthy," he said. "I have good character... Everybody’s not like that. Some people will say anything and everything just to get elected. And I’m honest.”

“I believe in Meridian,” Smith said, “and I just want to see it do better.”

The new mayor will be sworn in on July 1.

Absentee Voting

Meridian residents can vote absentee in person at city hall through Friday, June 4 from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, June 5 from 8 a.m. to noon. Voters who have questions regarding absentee voting or who need to request an absentee ballot application by mail can call (601) 485-1946.

Saturday, June 5 at noon is the deadline for in-person absentee voting. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 8.

City council seats on ballot Tuesday Voters in Meridian will choose city council members in the general election on Tuesday, June 8.

Mississippi citizens can vote absentee for certain reasons such as being 65 or older, having a physical disability and having to be at work when the polls are open.