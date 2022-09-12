Mayor: Grant will bring 'generational change' to Marion

MARION — The Town of Marion is set to see generational change in the coming months after the city administration on Monday signed a $3.4 million grant partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Mayor Larry Gill said the grant funds will be used to build a new water well and water treatment facility to boost Marion’s drinking water capacity to new heights and open the door for new industries and residents to help the town grow.
“It’s going to do very good wonders for our area, not only just Marion but Lauderdale County,” Gill said.
Col. Christopher Klein, commanding officer of the Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District, said the Mississippi Environmental Infrastructure Program, which makes the grants possible, has awarded more than $130 million to small communities throughout the state since it’s inception.
Being able to partner with towns to tackle these large water and sewer projects, he said, is one of his favorite parts of the job.
“This is one of the best parts of my job, is to come out here and work with small communities on these infrastructure projects that really keep Mississippi not only surviving but thriving,” he said.
The water infrastructure improvements planned with the grant funds, Gill said, will not be one-and-done projects, but something that impacts Marion for generations to come.
“This is something that is going to make a generational impact,” he said. “This is not something that in two years doesn’t matter. This is something that is going to have a lasting impact on this community.
The next step in the project, Gill said, is to begin clearing and grading the Town’s land on Country Club Drive, which will be the future home of the facility. From there, he said several bid packages will be put together by the project engineer for the board of aldermen to bid out.
Gill thanked the Town’s staff, board of aldermen, engineers and everyone who was involved with the grant application and project both inside and outside of Marion.
Getting the grant, which accounts for more than 60% of the Town’s $5 million FY23 budget, was a large undertaking on its own, he said.
“This is something that will set the foundation, set the infrastructure for our community,” he said. “We’re going to move forward and we’re excited about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.