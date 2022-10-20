The City of Meridian should consider a bond issue to fund paving and other projects as interest rates continue to climb, Mayor Jimmie Smith said.
Smith told the city council Tuesday that the city does not have the money on hand to finance some of the large paving projects it has planned, such as paving Newell Road, and borrowing the funds should be considered.
“What we’re going to have to end up doing is another bond issue,” he said. “And actually, not just a bond issue for roads, but a bond issue for our liabilities in water and sewer.”
With rising interest rates making it more expensive to borrow money and concern that the country could be headed into a recession, Smith said it might be prudent to look at passing a bond issue now instead of waiting to see how the economy shakes out in the coming months.
“It might be a better plan now to look at them coming back with an interest rate that makes sense to us,” he said.
Smith said the city knows it has coming expenses in the next fiscal year which will require a bond issue to complete. By planning ahead, he said, the city could ease the burden on tax payers and have the money ready for when the projects roll around.
“We’re gong to have to have some money next year, and if we start planning now as opposed to waiting until next year, we’ll have a heck of a lot better interest rate,” he said.
In June 2020, the Meridian City Council adopted a resolution to borrow up to $12 million for infrastructure improvements, with $6 million being issued in 2020 and the remaining $6 million in 2021. The council planned to pay the bond debt with the city’s allocation of internet use tax funds.
On the water and sewer side, the city has previously issued $41 million in bonds to finance projects required to comply with the EPA’s consent decree for sanitary sewer overflows, with the understanding more bonds would be issued down the line.
Cost estimates for the consent decree vary wildly from about $85 million to more than $300 million. A large part of the expense would come if the city is unable to renovate its existing wastewater treatment facilities to comply with new EPA regulations. Construction of a new treatment plant alone was estimated to cost between $150 million to $250 million.
Bonds for the consent decree are paid from the city’s water fund, which is self-funded through water and sewer bills paid by city residents. The city has previously scheduled annual increases to water bills to make payments on the bond debt.
Smith said the council and city administration could meet and discuss which roads to pave and which projects to do in future work sessions, but the first step would be to secure the funding.
“There’s roads that need to be paved, there’s projects people want to do, and we want to make sure we get the money for those,” he said. “I think we need to look at that and talk about those in a work session and kind of figure out what we’re going to do.”
Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey said it would be helpful if the city administration could come up with a comprehensive plan that shows its vision for what Meridian should look like in the future. Having an end result would help both the city and the council better understand where work was needed and how much to reach the desired goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.