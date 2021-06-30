The City of Meridian will hold the inauguration for the new mayor and city council members at the Temple Theatre Thursday at 6 p.m.
Jimmie Smith will succeed Percy Bland as mayor of Meridian. Bland was first elected in 2013 and served for two terms before losing to Smith this spring in the runoff for the Democratic primary. Smith is a former Lauderdale County supervisor.
Republican George Thomas will remain in the Ward 1 seat, which he has held since 1985.
Democrat Dwayne Davis will serve his first full term in the Ward 2 seat. He has served the ward this past year, as he won a special election in June 2020. He was re-elected this spring.
Democrat Joseph Norwood will assume the Ward 3 seat. He defeated incumbent Fannie Johnson in the runoff for the Democratic nomination and won the seat when he beat Republican James “JJ” Scott in the general election.
Democrat Romande Gail Walker will also join the council for the first time, taking on the role of Ward 4 council member. She is succeeding Kim Houston, who ran an unsuccessful bid for mayor.
Democrat Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey will assume the Ward 5 seat, succeeding council member Weston Lindemann, who lost to Smith in the general election for mayor.
A reception in the city hall third floor auditorium will follow the inauguration ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.