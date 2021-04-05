Starting in the fall, Lauderdale County schools will offer Algebra I in the ninth grade instead of middle school.
Students currently take compacted math classes in seventh and eighth grade, before taking Algebra I during the second half of eighth grade.
Once in high school, students take Geometry in ninth grade, Algebra II in tenth grade, Algebra III in eleventh grade and AP Calculus during their senior year.
The district decided on that option for mathematically gifted students and those wanting to go into S.T.E.M. careers.
Under the new model, advanced math courses will no longer be offered in middle school. Students will no longer take compacted math classes but take will regular math courses in seventh and eighth grades.
Ken Hardy, director of federal programs and student assessment, said the change was necessary because teachers were having to teach three math courses in two years. Students also weren't scoring well on the math ACT, he said.
“We were noticing students were scoring higher in English than they were in math,” he said.
Hardy said the change will allow seventh and eighth-grade math teachers to focus on teaching foundational skills.
"Our goal is to build a solid mathematical foundation in seventh and eighth grade," he said.
Starting in ninth grade, students will either take Algebra I, an advanced math course called Pre-AP Algebra I, or Foundations of Algebra I, which is an option for students needing extra help. After ninth grade, students will take Geometry, Algebra II, Algebra III, before taking AP Calculus their senior year.
Because the high schools are on a block schedule, students can take five math classes over four school years, Hardy said. Students need four math credits to graduate, he said.
Students not interested in taking AP Calculus will have the option of taking Geometry during tenth grade and Algebra II during eleventh grade. By their senior year, students will be able to take Algebra III/Trigonometry, essentials of college math, or dual enrollment courses such as college Algebra.
The pre-AP Algebra I course will be offered in August 2022.
