Mask mandates extended for local counties

Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Friday that he is extending the mask mandates for Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba, Clarke and Kemper Counties until Feb. 3.
The mandates are part of an executive order that will end on Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. Many other Mississippi counties will also continue to have a mask mandate under this executive order.
During a COVID-19 update conversation hosted by the Mississippi State Medical Association, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the state has been through a “rough holiday season.” The state has seen high COVID-19 case and death numbers in December and January. Dobbs said the state will continue to see many COVID-19 related deaths.
“But I’m not sure that we can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “Now it’s a long tunnel and the light is dim, but we’re seeing some early indicators that give us some hope that we’re not going to continue to rise.”
He said Mississippi is still seeing a lot of cases, but no longer 3,000 cases a day. He added that the state is seeing a “moderation in hospitalizations.” He is hoping to be able to lift Mississippi’s ban on some elective surgeries on Monday.
State epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said we may see a similar number of COVID-19 cases for a while, with “a gradual decline.”
The state is continuing to vaccinate many Mississippians, including at its drive-thru sites.
A statement that Dobbs shared on Twitter on Wednesday said that no more appointments were available in January at these drive-thru sites. However, the Mississippi State Department of Health now anticipates offering new appointments at the drive-thru sites the week of Jan. 25, based on vaccine predicted to be available at the end of next week, according to a press release.
Mississippi reported 2,342 new COVID-19 cases and 55 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s totals to 248,189 cases and 5,411 COVID-19 related deaths.
Lauderdale County reported three new deaths, which occurred between Dec. 17 and Jan. 10 and were identified from death certificate reports.
Neshoba County reported one new death, which occurred between Jan. 3 and 14.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Lauderdale County: 52 new cases; 5,724 total cases since March. 177 total deaths since March.
Clarke County: 13 new cases; 1,364 total cases. No additional deaths; 60 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 14 new cases; 1,865 total cases. No additional deaths; 42 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: one new case; 757 total cases. No additional deaths; 20 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 15 new cases; 3,325 total cases. 150 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 198,888 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 220 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
