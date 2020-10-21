Mary Catherine Brown, longtime proofreader at The Meridian Star, remembered for cheerful personality

For 62 years, Mary Catherine Brown was a proofreader at the Meridian Star.
When Brown died on Sept. 28 at the age of 92, she left behind many friends and coworkers who will miss her happy and cheerful personality.
A native of Meridian, Brown attended Highland Elementary School, Kate Griffin Jr. High, and graduated from Meridian High School in 1946.
Her life-long friend and neighbor, Joe Semmes, remembers Brown as a sports enthusiast.
“She kept up with the Saints, the Cowboys, and the Braves," Semmes said. "And she could always tell you when they were playing and on what channel.”
Semmes and his wife, Mary, helped Brown when she needed a hand with some household chores. In turn, they looked forward to her Christmas parties that were attended by the Semmes and Brown's friends and coworkers from The Star.
JoAnn Goforth, Brown's coworker, remembers those Dirty Santa parties too.
She says, "Mary would make homemade eggnog, and we would all bring our favorite dishes to share," she recalled. "Those were some fun times."
Goforth also recalls how Brown acted as a mentor to her when she was hired at The Star in 1968.
Brown had worked at the Star since she was 18 or 19 years old, and Goforth believes that was a job she loved. She never married, and she had no children.
"Those coworkers were Mary's family, too," Goforth said. "When she retired from The Star, she stopped by once a week to deliver a Hardees biscuit to me. We would take a quick break and catch up. Until the day she died, we remained friends."
Brown loved to travel with her friends, and after their adventures, she would write up the details of her trip with accompanying photographs and compile them in a binder as a souvenir.
Semmes says, “Brown and her friends would plan their trips during the summer and fall. They traveled all over the United States and Hawaii.”
Gladys Davenport, Brown’s neighbor, says Brown remained a smart and active person after her retirement. Even at 92, she solved The Meridian Star's crossword puzzles within an hour or two of getting her paper.
“She would work those puzzles while admiring her collection of nearly two dozen ceramic cats,” Davenport recalls.
Like Semmes, Davenport also remembers Brown's love of sports.
“She would keep me up to date on who was playing and when," she said. "She also liked to call me during the game to discuss the score or some controversial play.”
Brown also swam at the Meridian Community College pool every week and walked around her Highland neighborhood. She attended St. Patrick Catholic Church and was a member of A.C.E.S., Our Ladies Sodality.
Her services were held at St. Patrick on Oct. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.