Marshall receives scholarship, internship

Meridian Community College sophomore Isa Marshall is one of a handful of students from Mississippi community colleges participating in a unique program of students helping students.
As a member of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the international academic honor society for community and junior college students, Marshall is a member of the Get2College Corps, a competitive, paid internship. The trained interns assist other students and their families with navigating the financial aid process, including helping to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
PTK partners with the Woodward Hines Education Foundation and Get2College in connection with this endeavor. As a Get2College Corps member, Marshall will receive a $5,000 scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Marshall, 19, of Collinsville, volunteers in the College’s financial aid office for a minimum of 10 hours per week as a corps intern. In addition to being a member of PTK, Marshall is president of the Student Government Association and a member of the MCC Ivy League recruiting team.
She’s also a President’s List honoree, earning a 4.0-grade point average on a 4.0 scale. She’s pursuing a marketing career in the medical field.
