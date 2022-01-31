Markham to speak at MCC Black History Month program

Meridian Community College alumnus the Hon. Kenneth Dustin Markham will present the keynote address at the College’s program, “Know the Past, Shape the Future,” on Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. in the MCC Riley-Workforce Development Center.
This event is a part of the College’s Celebrate Black History Month programming. Campus and community residents are welcome; admission is free of charge.
“We want to take strides to provide informative and encouraging programming for students which will engage them with other students and also by addressing matters that are relevant in our current culture,” said Brandon Dewease, director of student engagement at MCC.
Markham, an honors graduate from MCC in 2005, is Meridian’s first Black city court judge. After MCC, he went on to graduate with highest honors from Jackson State University, majoring in political science and earned a juris doctor degree from the Thomas M. Cooley School of Law in Lansing, Mich.
He established a general law practice in Meridian and was elected to the Meridian City Council in 2013 serving for four years.
“Judge Markham was a natural choice as a keynote speaker of our celebration because he not only serves the public, but he is also an MCC alumnus,” Dewease added.
A reception will follow the talk. For more information, go to meridiancc.edu.
