Markham makes history in Meridian

Bianca Moorman/The Meridian Star

Anne Markham and Robert Markham watch their son Dustin Markham being sworn in by Youth Court Judge Veldore Young Graham on Friday in Meridian. Markham, a former city council member, succeeds Robbie Jones as a municipal court judge. He was appointed by Mayor Jimmie Smith and will serve as the city's first Black city court judge. 

 

