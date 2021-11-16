Marion aldermen on Tuesday worked to finish up paperwork and finalize reports for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30.
In separate motions, the board voted to approve a budget amendment for FY 21 and financial reports from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021 to close out the year.
Mayor Larry Gill said the amendment was needed to properly match expenditures to budget line items prior to finalizing reports. It is a common action for municipalities and school boards to take prior to transmitting financial reports to the state.
Gill said the amendment did not change the town’s total FY 21 budget, and was just housekeeping Town Clerk Shirley Durden needed the board to approve before the end-of-year budget could be finalized.
“In order to get things in line at the end of this past fiscal year, she had to move some stuff around to make it all fit within the budgets of each line item,” he said.
In other business, Town Attorney Dustin Markham told the board the town’s request for proposals on garbage collection service had begun advertising.
The request would need to be advertised until Dec. 17, he said, after which the board could review the bids and select a garbage collection provider for Marion.
