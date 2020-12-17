A Marion woman is in custody on a felony child abuse charge.
Kiana Bria Ruffin, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child abuse on Wednesday, Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said the sheriff’s department was contacted by a Marion police officer who came into possession of a video documenting the abuse of a six month-year-old child.
“The abuse to this child is horrendous to say the very least,” Calhoun said. “This is one of the worst videos that I have ever seen.”
Calhoun said the child was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. He said Child Protection Services were contacted and will tend to the needs of the child.
Ruffin is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a a total bond of $150,000. Calhoun said the case is being investigated and more charges are expected.
