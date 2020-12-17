A Marion woman is in custody in a felony child abuse case.
Kiana Bria Ruffin, 24, was arrested and charged with 20 counts of felony child abuse, Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Ruffin was first charged with two counts Thursday, but received 18 additional charges Friday morning, he said.
Calhoun said the sheriff’s department was contacted by a Marion police officer who came into possession of a video documenting the abuse of a six-month-old child.
“The abuse to this child is horrendous to say the very least,” Calhoun said. “This is one of the worst videos that I have ever seen.”
Calhoun said the child was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. He said Child Protection Services were contacted and will tend to the needs of the child.
Ruffin is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a total bond of $1.5 million. Calhoun said the case is being investigated and more charges are expected.
