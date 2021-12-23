MARION — Hundreds of children and families lined up outside the Hamasa Temple Shrine in Marion on Dec. 18 for the 13th annual Marion Toy Drive.
Police Chief Randall Davis, who organizes the toy drive, said the event helped provide Christmas gifts for more than 700 children from East Mississippi and West Alabama.
“We were able to take care of about 700,” he said.
In addition to balls, bikes and dolls, Davis said children also received book bags and educational toys and games to help them with their studies this spring.
“It was fantastic,” he said.
And the drive is not yet over, Davis said. He said people keep calling, and he meets them over at the Shrine to pick out a gift.
“My phone just keeps ringing,” he said.
The Marion Police Department also donated a number of toys to York, Alabama’s toy drive to make sure they had enough, and every church in Marion received a new basketball goal. Davis said he was working on coordinating some additional donations as well.
Saturday was the 13th year for the Marion Toy Drive, and Davis said it’s a big effort to put on. What families and children see when they pick out a toy is the end result of months of effort by Marion police officers, community members, small business owners and citizens wanting to help.
This year’s toy drive was smaller than previous years, with about 1,200 children coming through in 2020, but Davis said it’s always a great event bringing toys and Christmas cheer to children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.