Marion Town Hall is back open to the public following a thorough cleaning after an employee tested positive Aug. 19 for COVID-19.
Mayor Larry Gill said staff had undergone COVID-19 testing and those testing positive for the virus were quarantining at home.
“The Marion Town Hall staff members have been tested and the individuals that received a positive test have isolated at home,” Gill said in a press release. “The office was thoroughly sanitized, and we are taking all precautionary measures to make sure our office staff and citizens continue to stay safe.”
As a precaution, the town is requiring all visitors to Town Hall wear masks, and public restrooms in the building will be closed.
“We appreciate your patience with us during these unprecedented times,” Gill said in a press release. “We will continue to provide our citizens with the highest levels of service in this new normal.”
Marion residents are encouraged to attend the town’s regularly scheduled Board of Aldermen meetings, held 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Marion Town Hall, 6021 Dale Drive, Marion. For those unable to attend, meetings are also streamed via Facebook Live.
“As always, please do not hesitate to reach out to Town Hall at 601-483-9573 if we can be of any assistance,” Gill said.
