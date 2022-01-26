Marion Town Hall will be closed through the week after cases of COVID-19 were detected among town staff.
Mayor Larry Gill said the building would be closed to the public beginning Wednesday and lasting through the remainder of the week. Town Hall, he said, would reopen to the public Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Marion will continue to provide services through the closure, Gill said, with payments and documents being accepted through the drop box at Town Hall. Residents needing to pay water bills will also be able to pay online at marionms.org.
Residents needing assistance from the Town Hall or the water department can call 601-483-9573, Gill said. In an emergency, call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.