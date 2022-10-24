The Town of Marion is set to hold a town hall meeting to address residents’ questions and concerns over recent increases on water and garbage bills.
The town hall, which is set for 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the Hamasa Temple Shrine, will give residents a chance to get their answers straight from the source as Marion’s mayor and board of aldermen will be on hand to explain why increased costs were needed.
Marion aldermen voted on Oct. 18 to increase the amount residents were charged for garbage by $6.25 per month and change the rate for water from $3.79 per 1,000 gallons to $5.50 per 1,000 gallons.
Mayor Larry Gill said the increases would raise the minimum bill, which is what most households receive, by about $10 per month.
While residents will see their monthly bills rise, town officials explained the costs are being changed to reflect what the town currently pays.
For garbage, the town charges residents about $8 per month, while paying Waste Pro about $14. The Town of Marion has been paying the difference between what residents were charged and the cost of garbage using tax dollars.
For water, Gill said the town has been undercharging residents and has had to make up the difference by taking funds from other departments. For Marion to continue to grow, he said, the water department must be self sufficient.
By passing the full costs for service on to the customers, the town hopes to free up funds for paving, employee salaries and other costs the town has in trying to serve the growing community.
