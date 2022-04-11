Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young talks with Meridian Assistant Fire Chief Jay Pierce and Sediya Richardson, whose husband serves as a Lauderdale County Sheriff's Deputy, before grabbing a bite to eat Friday at Hamasa Temple Shrine.
Rebecca Brown fills a bowl with freshly boiled crawfish.
Janet Moore works to make sure no dish runs low Friday at Marion Police Department's Law Enforcement Apprecation Dinner.
Marion shows appreciation for law enforcement
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Deputies, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Meridian Police Department and Marion Police officers gathered Friday evening at the Hamasa Temple Shrine in Marion for Marion Police Department's annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner. The event recognized and thanked law enforcement and families to their service to their communities.
