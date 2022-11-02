The Marion Board of Aldermen is looking for guidance and opportunity through a new contract with Ivy Consulting Group.
Mayor Larry Gill said the Quitman-based consultant firm would be taking over the government affairs position after the board accepted the resignation of Greg Cole, who previously served in that capacity.
The board of aldermen created the government affairs position in July with the goal of having someone who could identify funding opportunities, build partnerships and help keep the town administration’s goals on track.
In July, Gill said the majority of the town’s leadership hold full-time jobs in addition to their duties to Marion, and having someone who could keep projects on track and dedicate time to seeking out new opportunities was needed.
Cole’s position will be filled by Ivy Consulting Group’s Tim Miller. Miller, who previously served as Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Meridian before stepping down in June, has more than 40 years of experience in public service and government.
In addition to CAO, Miller has also worked as a Meridian firefighter, fire chief, homeland security director and a previous stint as CAO under a different administration.
In other business, the board of aldermen:
•authorized advertising a resolution to adopt the District 6 Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. A Hazard Mitigation Plan outlines actions and duties of the town’s departments in the event of natural disasters and other large-scale destructive events. Having an approved plan is a common requirement to receive federal and state emergency management grants and other funds; and,
•approved renewing the town’s health insurance plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield. The cost of the plan’s premiums decreased by $9,240 but no changes were made to the services or benefits town employees receive.
