Marion police to host annual back to school drive

The Marion Police Department is planning its annual back to school drive, but the event will look different because of COVID-19.
The event, which is usually held at the Marion Town Hall, is planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Hamasa Temple Shrine.
School supplies and hygiene packs will be given away and military recruiters will be on hand. Most of the supplies were donated from the community, said Marion Police Chief Randall Davis.
“This is something that needs to be done, because kids must have what they need for school,” he said.
Davis said he expects a big crowd for the event, and plans to deliver leftover supplies to local schools if need be.
“I know when we hit the road, we're going to take care of a lot of people,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.