The Marion Police Department is adding new tools to the department with the purchase of new body cameras.
In a meeting Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen approved a purchase of two new body cameras from Safe Fleet Law Enforcement for the town’s police department.
Captain Arthur Hopson said the new cameras would add to the two body cameras already in use by the department. The cameras, he said, were more expensive, about $4,000, but came with additional perks that would benefit the department in the long run.
In addition to the cameras, Hopson said the purchase includes fees for software and storage upgrades to allow the department to store footage from the new cameras.
“We’re having to get the software, and our modem, right now it’s so full that our old cameras, it’ll support them, but the new cameras, it won’t support them,” he said. “So we’re having to get a whole new system.”
Hopson said upgrading the system to work with the new cameras was a one time cost that would allow the department to add more cameras in the future. The cameras also come with a trade-in program to replace the two cameras with newer units ever two years, he said.
“In the future when we want to order more cameras, we won’t have to pay that fee. We just pay for the body cam,” he said. “Then also, every two years they will actually send us new ones. We send those back and they send us new ones.”
Marion officers check out cameras when they come on shift, and the footage is later downloaded to the department’s computer when the camera is put back on it’s cradle. Hopson said the department’s administration can then go back and review the footage if needed.
