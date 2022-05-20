Marion Police recognize local grads

Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

High School seniors from throughout East Mississippi were recognized Thursday at the Marion Police Foundation Scholarship awards program. Pictured are recipients Kaylah Hearn of Kemper High School, Shadow Goodrich of Kemper Academy, Alec McIlwain and Alex Smith from Clarkdale High, Ally Fisher and Paul Brendan Stevens from Northeast High, Seth Jackson from Enterprise High, Jadeeka Young from Meridian High, Parker Henry and Nazli Staten from West Lauderdale High and Kaity Quinn from Southeast High with Marion Mayor Larry Gill, Lauderdale County School District Superintendent John-Mark Cain, Meridian Public School District Superintendent Amy Carter, Marion Police Department Capt. Arthur Hopson and Marion Police Chief Randall Davis.

A scholarship was also given in honor of Meridian High School senior Brandarius Boler, who died in a shooting April 27. Chief Davis said a scholarship for Boler will be awarded each year to honor his memory.

Not pictured are recipients Ava Partridge from Lamar High and Malia Greer from Russell High.