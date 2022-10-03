The Marion Police Department is inviting gun owners to come out for an evening of education, food and fun as the department plans to hold a gun education forum to teach residents about the rights and responsibilities of gun ownership.
Police Chief Randall Davis said the forum, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Hamasa Temple Shrine, would include local as well as state law enforcement, gun shops, shooting clubs and more to help educate residents about all aspects of gun purchases, ownership and responsibilities.
“I feel like it’s our responsibility as law enforcement,” he said. “We get out and we do charges for gun violations, but we need to educate better.”
Millions of first-time gun buyers have purchased firearms in the past few years as worry about the pandemic and concerns about crime have driven Americans to buy guns to protect themselves.
Davis said the state’s recent second amendment sales tax holiday, which exempted firearms from sales tax, also played a role in gun purchases.
“Firearms are being sold at a rate higher than any time I’ve ever seen,” he said.
Davis said he wanted people to understand their rights and responsibilities as gun owners, whether they’ve recently purchased a gun or have been around firearms for a long time. At MPD’s gun forum, he said, he hopes to educate residents about important gun laws, concealed carry permits, gun safety and even things like situational awareness and recognizing danger.
“The whole purpose of this gun forum that we’re doing is just to educate people about buying, selling, using firearms,” he said. “Also, with everything going on, we’re going to talk about checking your surroundings when you’re going different places.”
This will be the second year for MPD’s gun forum, Davis said, and he plans to make it an annual event. With laws about firearms constantly changing from year to year, he said the forum would be educational for both new and experienced gun owners.
Last year’s event drew dozens of gun owners, and Davis said this year is expected to be even bigger.
Residents who attend the gun forum will also hear from people who have had to use firearms to protect themselves, Davis said. Attendees will hear about both the emotional and legal processes that come from defensive gun use.
“I’m going to have somebody that it’s actually happened too,” he said. “How you feel. What you’re faced with. Maybe my mind is different from your’s, but he can tell you how he felt.”
Davis said he wanted residents to understand all aspects of gun ownership, even the parts that are difficult to talk about.
“There’s no reason to hold back,” he said. “We’re all adults.”
While the topic of gun ownership is serious, Davis said he also wanted people to have fun and enjoy the night. In addition to learning about guns, he said the event would also include a raffle, food and door prizes for attendees to enjoy.
MPD’s gun forum is not about promoting firearms or increasing gun sales, Davis said. It’s about giving residents the education they need to make good decisions as responsible gun owners.
“We’re not promoting gun sales,” he said. “We’re promoting gun education.”
