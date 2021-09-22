The Marion Police Department is hosting a gun safety education course on Thursday at the Hamasa Temple Shrine. The course starts at 5:30 p.m. and is expected to last two hours.
“As law enforcement, we have to do our job and education people about state laws and how to handle firearms,” Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said. “I think it's really important to the citizens.”
Ross Belk, co-owner of Rock House Gun and Pawn, said the course will provide a valubale community service.
“It’s very admirable of the chief to do this,”Belk said. “He sees that there's a lack of information getting to the public as far as law enforcement and gun dealers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.