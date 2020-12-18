Marion police host annual toy drive Sunday

Marion Police Chief Randall Davis believes that even with the COVID-19 pandemic, it's his calling to help the community during the holidays.
“No matter what you do, God is going to cover it,” he said.
The Marion Police Department will host its annual Christmas Toy Drive at 1:30 p.m on Sunday at the Hamasa Shriners Temple. The event will follow CDC guidelines.
“I am dedicating that day to kids and families who are struggling in Lauderdale County,” Davis said.
The toys, which were donated by members of the community, are already filling up space at the police station.
Davis was debating on hosting the drive because of the pandemic, but he saw the need in the community.
“It was a tough decision,” he said. "But we're going to do the best we can so we can make it happen."
