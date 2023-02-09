Marion police chief launches smoke alarm initiative

Marion Police Chief Randall Davis wants to make sure no resident in Marion, Meridian or Lauderdale County goes without a functioning smoke alarm in their home.
On Tuesday, Davis announced his department will begin collecting smoke alarms and batteries to install in residents homes. A smoke alarm is a cheap, easy way to protect people from danger, he said.
“This $7, $8 item can save a life,” he said. “And people don’t think about that.”
Davis said his department has worked to supply smoke alarms in the past and discovered many residents’ smoke alarms were decades old and no longer functioning.
“There’s a lot of people, I’ll bet my paycheck on it, who don’t have them,” he said. “If they do, the batteries are expired.”
MPD is asking residents, organizations and businesses to assist in the smoke alarm initiative by donating smoke alarms, money to purchase smoke alarms or 9-volt batteries. Once the department has enough stock, Davis said a Saturday will be picked to check and test residents’ smoke alarms or install alarms where they were needed.
Davis told the Marion Board of Aldermen he hopes to partner with the fire department and other organizations to assist with the effort.
Much like the annual school supply give away and Christmas toy drive, Davis said the smoke alarm initiative will not stop at the town limits. As long as the department has alarms to install, he said officers will go where ever they were needed.
“We’re going to help everybody,” he said.
For more information about donating or other ways to get involved, stop by Marion Police Department at 6021 Dale Drive or call 601-483-9573.
