Marion maintains level 7 fire rating

Homeowners in Marion will see their fire insurance premiums stay level after Marion Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ray Cantrell on Tuesday announced MVFD had maintained its level 7 fire rating.
“I just wanted to report to the board and officials we have maintained our level 7 status from the rating bureau,” he said.
The Mississippi State Rating Bureau awards ratings for fire departments on a scale of one, which is the best, to 10, which is the worst, based on the availability of manpower, equipment, access to water and other factors.
The bureau’s ratings are then used to set fire insurance premiums for local homeowners, with better ratings correlating to lower insurance costs.
Mayor Larry Gill said keeping a level seven rating was good for Marion’s fire readiness. Meridian, he said, had a level six rating, and Lauderdale County was rated at level eight.
“We’re in a good spot with the volunteer department,” he said.
Gill said future projects planned for Marion’s water department could also help improve the town’s fire rating even more.
“Hopefully with some additions that we’re going to be doing in the water department, we’ll be able to improve that rating,” he said. “And of course that directly affects our citizens as it relates to their homeowners insurance and the level of care that they receive from the town.
Jail Contract
In other business, the Marion Board of Aldermen approved an annual contract with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office to house Marion’s inmates in the Lauderdale County Jail.
Town Attorney Dustin Markham said there were no significant changes between the town’s previous contract with LCSO and the contract aldermen voted on Tuesday.
“It’s almost identical to last year,” he said.
The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors previously approved the contract in its regularly scheduled meeting September 19.
The cost to the town will be $45 per inmate per day.
