The Marion Board of Aldermen on Tuesday discussed road patching and paving plans for the year as the town administration asked for input on roads needing attention.
Mayor Larry Gill said there are plenty of roads needing maintenance, but the town needs to prioritize the roads most in need.
“I’m sure we’ll have a list of them, but we’ll just kind of try to prioritize the ones we need to tackle first,” he said.
Alderman Stacy Blalock said one of the first roads that comes to mind is Clinton Drive. Residents on the street had previously been told their road would be paved in the next paving cycle, she said.
“I know that they have been told for over a year now that the next time we paved roads we would do that,” she said.
Alderman Norman Coleman said residents on Overstreet Lane, which is currently gravel, had also been told their road was on future paving plans.
“When I was on the board before, I remember that Overstreet Lane was promised years ago,” he said.
Blalock said she also remembered plans to pave Overstreet Lane. The holdup, she said, had been due to an issue with water infrastructure that needed to be dealt with first.
“There was something with the water that they had to fix,” she said. “I don’t remember what it was, but I think they fixed that.”
Gill asked the board to come up with recommendations for roads needing maintenance and submit them to him. Some of the roads, he said, could probably get by with patching potholes but others would need a full overlay.
“Some of it needs to be the full deal,” he said.
