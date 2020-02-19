Marion fire department seeks volunteers, money for equipment

The Marion volunteer fire department is asking for the community's help to get some much-needed equipment to better serve the community.
The Marion Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for a new fire truck, fire hoses and personal protective equipment. The organization has set a goal of $15,000.
Fire Chief Ray Cantrell said the funds will be used to purchase a vehicle similar to a pickup truck that will be used as a rescue vehicle and will be used during a brush fire.
The department is also seeking additional assistance through a firefighters grant to help purchase a fire truck, Cantrell said. The department currently has two class A pump fire trucks.
Cantrell said with a budget of $6,000 it has been difficult for the department to get the much-needed resources.
Cantrell said the limited resources have not affected the department's day to day services.
The department is also looking for more volunteers.
With a staff of 10 volunteers, at least four are needed to answer a call, Cantrell said. Potential candidates have to be 18 years old. A firefighting background is not necessary.
Candidates go through a three-month training program in the county before going to Jackson for additional training, Cantrell said. Interested candidates can either call him at 601-917-3647 or obtain an application from Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator Allan Dover.
Those who are looking to help can go to the departments GoFundMe page at https://tinyurl.com/MarionFire.
