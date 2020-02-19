Marion fire department seeks volunteers, money for equipment

Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star

Marion Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Harding, left, and Chief Ray Cantrell load equipment into the truck.

The Marion volunteer fire department is asking for the community's help to get some much-needed equipment to better serve the community.

The Marion Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for a new fire truck, fire hoses and personal protective equipment. The organization has set a goal of $15,000.

Fire Chief Ray Cantrell said the funds will be used to purchase a vehicle similar to a pickup truck that will be used as a rescue vehicle and will be used during a brush fire.

The department is also seeking additional assistance through a firefighters grant to help purchase a fire truck, Cantrell said. The department currently has two class A pump fire trucks.

Cantrell said with a budget of $6,000 it has been difficult for the department to get the much-needed resources.

Marion fire department seeks volunteers, money for equipment

Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star

Marion Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ray Cantrell looks through gear inside the truck along with his assistant, Joe Harding.

Cantrell said the limited resources have not affected the department's day to day services.

The department is also looking for more volunteers.

With a staff of 10 volunteers, at least four are needed to answer a call, Cantrell said. Potential candidates have to be 18 years old. A firefighting background is not necessary.

Candidates go through a three-month training program in the county before going to Jackson for additional training, Cantrell said. Interested candidates can either call him at 601-917-3647 or obtain an application from Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator Allan Dover.

Those who are looking to help can go to the departments GoFundMe page at https://tinyurl.com/MarionFire

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you