Marion residents will need to find alternate paths to their destinations this summer as infrastructure projects are set to disrupt travel through the town.
In a meeting Tuesday, Mayor Larry Gill said a bridge replacement project along Dale Drive will be a headache for the community but is necessary to keep drivers safe as they travel through town.
“It’s going to be an inconvenience for several months, but it’s progress,” he said. “It’s going in the right direction.”
The Dale Drive bridge project is being funded through the state Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund at a cost of $1.1 million. Gill said the project was scheduled to begin over the summer.
Prior to beginning the Dale Drive project, Gill said a bridge replacement project was planned on Marion Drive. The Marion Drive bridge needs to be completed first as the road is expected to see heavy traffic once the Dale Drive work is underway.
“They’re going to start working on it within the next 2-3 weeks,” he said.
Gill encouraged aldermen, department heads and residents to spread the word about the Dale Drive project so no one is caught off guard when the work begins. Marion’s first responders will also need to decide how they will respond to calls, he said, and plan routes that are the most efficient.
Alderman Lou Ann Baylor said the town needs to notify the school districts of the pending construction to give them time to find alternate routes for buses. While the project is set to begin this summer, it may not be finished by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
As a town, Gill said Marion will also need to consider how the bridge closure impacts local businesses and the sales tax the town depends on. With vehicles unable to travel on Dale Drive to and from Meridian, he said the town will likely see a decrease in sales tax.
“Hopefully we can make it up somewhere else, but we have to plan for a reduction of some sort,” he said.
In other infrastructure business, Gill said he had talked with Lauderdale County District 2 Supervisor Wayman Newell about paving and is working with the county to get cost estimates for Marion’s roads.
Gill said city officials will need to take the cost estimates and weigh the need for each road to decide what needs to be paved immediately and what can wait. Some roads, he said, are in dire need of paving, while others can get by with additional patching.
“Some roads are just bad. They’ve got to get dealt with now and don’t need to wait,” he said. “Those will probably jump one that isn’t that bad, that we can do a little patch job and get by.”
The town should have the estimates from the county in the next few weeks, Gill said, and the list will be distributed to aldermen to review.
