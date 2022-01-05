Marion aldermen on Tuesday accepted a bid from Waste Pro to provide the town’s garbage collection service for the next year. The bid acceptance comes as the town’s emergency contract extension with Waste Management comes to an end.
In Tuesday’s meeting, aldermen asked questions of both Waste Pro and Waste Management representatives about their companies’ services and the details of their proposals before making their decision.
Of the three bids received for garbage service, Waste Pro’s bid came in lowest at a cost of $13.29 per garbage can per month. Waste Management’s per can cost was $15.95 per month and a bid from Arrow Disposal Service Inc. quoted a cost of $15.35 per can per month.
The board of aldermen voted on an emergency contract extension in October to allow time to work through the bid process. Town Attorney Dustin Markham said the State Auditor’s office was working with Marion to bring the town back into compliance with the bidding, but aldermen would not be able to extend their current contract any further.
Town officials said they were happy with the current service provided by Waste Management but felt accepting Waste Pro’s lower price was the best course of action.
“It comes down to cost,” Alderman Stacy Blalock said.
Mayor Larry Gill said the town currently pays $16.32 per can per month under it’s Waste Management contract. By accepting the Waste Pro contract, he said the town would save $22,000-$25,000 per year.
Gill said the board is also considering how much of the cost for garbage pickup is passed on to users. Right now, he said, residents are charged a garbage fee of $8.35 per month. The Town of Marion pays the remaining $7.97 out of property taxes and sales taxes, he said.
“Eventually we’re going to have to make an adjustment,” he said.
If users were responsible for the full cost of their garbage service, Gill said the town would free up an additional $57,000 for other needs.
Much like the extended garbage contract, Gill said garbage subsidies were something inherited from previous town administrations. He said it would be up to the board to how to address them moving forward.
Waste Pro said they would distribute information to let residents know about any changes prior starting the new service. The company will try to maintain the same pick-up times but the day may change.
“They’ve assured us it’ll be a seamless transition,” Gill said.
Gill said it was important for residents to understand the board’s approval of the bid did not cement the deal with Waste Pro. The town will need to develop a service contract and have it approved by the board of aldermen before the new garbage service can begin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.