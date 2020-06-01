Marion-based company provides in-home medical treatments

A Marion-based business, through franchises around the country, provides in-home treatments for customers with acute or chronic conditions to reduce the burden on hospitals caring for COVID-19 patients, according to a news release.
Vital Care, Inc., the national office, is located in the Sonny Montgomery Industrial Park in Marion.
Vital Care of Meridian, the local office in downtown Meridian at 1501 23rd Avenue, holds four infusion suites and two pharmacies, including Vital Care Rx.
Vital Care of Meridian is a pharmacy offering home infusion, compounding and respiratory services, the release said. Patients may receive treatments including nutrition, hydration, immunotherapy, pain management and specialty medications.
Vital Care Rx is licensed in all 50 states and provides medication for the treatment of cancer, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis, among other conditions, the release said.
The local office has 50 employees and the national office, which opened in 1986, has 90 employees, according to Amanda Williamson, the director of business development for the local office.
“Our home infusion pharmacies across the country have implemented screening protocols and best practices to ensure that, when necessary, nurses are able to safely go into the home and administer infusions and leave without risking spread of the virus,” said Logan Davis, the director of franchise development for Vital Care Home Infusion Services and chairman of the Board for the National Home Infusion Association.
