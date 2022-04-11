Marion asks residents to participate in grant survey

Town of Marion officials are asking residents to keep an ear out for a knock on the door as the town works to conduct a grant survey.
In a meeting last week, Town Engineer Shawn Miles told the Board of Aldermen the survey was a required step in the town’s application for a Community Development Block Grant and needed to be done quickly.
“As part of the CDBG process, the panel is going to have to do a grant survey,” he said. “We’re gonna have to do that every year.”
Miles said a random sample of about 50 town residents will be visited and asked to participate in the survey. The survey is confidential, he said, and asks questions about the number of people in the household, age, race, disabilities, etc.
“If somebody knocks on your door or reaches out to you, please fill out this form,” he said. “It’s important. It’s how we get grant money.”
Participation in the survey is key, Miles said, and time is limited. The application deadline for the CBDG grant is around the first of May.
The board on April 5 also reviewed proposals from engineers to administer the grant if awarded. Proposals were received from Cornerstone Engineering LLC., ESI, and Waggoner Engineering.
Aldermen Barbara Anthony and Stacy Blalock were appointed to review the proposals and report back to the board with a recommendation.
CDBG grants are awarded annually by the Department of Housing and Urban Development each year and can be used on a variety of projects that increase economic opportunities, housing and infrastructure.
Mayor Larry Gill said the town had not yet settled on a specific project for the funds but wanted to move ahead with the grant application and engineer selection as aldermen discussed how the money could be best used.
