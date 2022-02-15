The Marion Board of Aldermen met briefly Tuesday morning to approve the claims docket and go over financial reports for January.
In October, the board moved its regularly scheduled meeting from the second Tuesday of each month to the first Tuesday. Mayor Larry Gill explained the move was an effort to comply with state law, which requires the board to meet during the first week of the month.
Marion aldermen, however, were concerned moving the meeting forward a week would delay payments to vendors doing work for the Town. To avoid late payments, the board voted to add a second monthly meeting on the third Tuesday of each month to address the claims docket.
Marion officials are also working to finalize its contract with Waste Pro to provide garbage service to the town’s residents. The board voted in January to go with Waste Pro over the current provider, Waste Management, due to the lower cost. The new service is scheduled to begin March 1.
The board is scheduled to next meet Tuesday, March 1 at 6 p.m.
