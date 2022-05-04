The Marion Board of Aldermen on Tuesday voted to temporarily opt out of allowing medical marijuana for the time being to gather more information about the program.

In a 3-2 vote, the board voted not to allow marijuana cultivation, processing and distribution within the town limits.

“This is an issue of where we want it in our community,” board member Stacy Blalock said. “The City of Meridian has opted in, so the people that do get prescriptions for medical marijuana will have a close place to be able to fill those prescriptions. If the City of Meridian had opted out, I think we’d be in a totally different position.”

Blalock said she supports medical marijuana but is concerned about zoning and where marijuana facilities would be located.

Alderman Norman Coleman said he supported dispensaries in Marion, but has some concerns about allowing marijuana cultivation in the town. Marion already has two package stores, he said.

“I don’t know all the particulars, and I know it’s kind of new,” he said. “But I’m in support of the dispensaries but not the cultivation. That’s my view.

Town Attorney Dustin Markham said his recommendation would be to opt out of the program and see how other municipalities structure medical marijuana in their communities.

“As I advised the board last night, I think it’s in their best interest,” he said. “They can do whatever they want to do, but I think it’s in their best interest to opt out as to all at this point, kind of see how the law changes and evolves over time at the legislative level but also kind of look to the cues to the other municipalities and counties, see how they make adjustments to it so that we can later opt back in and adopt some of those recommendations.”

Under the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, municipalities had until May 3 to opt out of the medical marijuana program, Markham said, but the town is allowed to opt back in at any time.

“You’re still in the game to opt in later, either through a board vote or an election in the town,” he said.

Before voting, the board clarified its intention was to opt back in at a later date. The opt out, aldermen said, was needed to gather more information and make sure medical marijuana was set up properly for the town.

“I think that we need to study some more things before we go ahead with it,” Blalock said. “But I do think we need one. I do think it’s necessary for people who need this to be able to get the resources that they need, and I don’t know why we wouldn’t want to take advantage of tax dollars.”

Board members Blalock, Tammy Young and Lou Ann Baylor voted for the opt out, while Coleman and Barbara Anthony voted against the motion.

The board’s action does not affect residents’ ability to get or use legally prescribed marijuana. Residents with qualifying medical conditions will still be able to apply for a medical marijuana card, purchase and use medical marijuana.

Marion aldermen's decision comes after Lauderdale County supervisors on Monday also opted out of the medical marijuana program citing unanswered questions about the impact state regulations, which are still being written, would have on the county.

The Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act also outlines a petition process residents can follow in an effort to overturn the board’s decision. A successful petition with the lesser of 1,500 signatures or 20% of qualified voters will trigger a special election to be held within 60 days to put the medical marijuana issue to a vote.