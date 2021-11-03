Marion aldermen are weighing their options to reduce the number of large trucks using residential streets.
In its meeting Tuesday, the board heard from a local resident about the number of trucks traveling down Marion Garden Drive. The resident said trucks, which are supposed to use Dale Drive instead of the small residential street, drive too fast, tear up the road and pose a safety risk to residents.
Mayor Larry Gill said there are several residential roads in Marion that see heavy truck traffic. The drivers, he said, claim GPS navigation guides them off the truck routes.
“We have a couple roads in Marion these trucks turn down, and they say that the GPS turns them that way,” he said. “I’ll probably have to get with (City Engineer Shawn Miles) and try to see if there’s anything we can do on the engineering side to make it more feasible or keep trucks from going down a certain way.”
While there is a sign to inform truck drivers not to use Marion Garden Drive, the sign is located where it's only visible after drivers have turned onto the road. The board discussed moving the sign to Dale Drive or adding additional signage to make it more visible.
Before moving the signs, the board would need to get more information about restrictions on signage, how far signs have to be from the road and height requirements to make sure any action complies with state laws.
Police Chief Randall Davis said he would also help by putting a patrol car on the road to watch for trucks and speeders. He said he would work with officers to gather more detailed information about the number of trucks and how fast they were going to bring to the board.
“I will be monitoring that,” he told the resident who brought the issue to the board. “I’m gonna have a unit out there on your road, and I will have a report for you and the mayor. I believe in action, so you just for it. I will have some numbers and everything else back to the board.”
In other business, the board of aldermen:
•renewed a contract for health insurance for city employees with Blue Cross Blue Shield;
•changed a position in the municipal court from full to part time;
•authorized a full-time position in the water department; and,
•appointed Paul Ford to the Economic Development committee.
