Marion aldermen discuss noise ordinance

Marion aldermen are working to find a solution to disruptive noise after receiving complaints from local residents.
In a work session Tuesday, the board of aldermen reviewed the town’s current noise ordinance and suggested ways it could be improved. Town officials reported several complaints from residents over the weekend from a celebration at a local business prompting the discussion.
Police Chief Randall Davis said the weekend calls were not an uncommon issue. Marion police officers, he said, handle noise complaints frequently.
“We have to address it all the time,” he said.
The town’s current ordinance was signed into law in 2006 by former Mayor Elvis Hudson. Under the ordinance, excessive noise is prohibited between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Board member Stacy Blalock said having an effective noise ordinance goes beyond individual incidents. Marion is growing, she said, and it’s important to get a handle on noise now before it becomes a larger problem.
“It’s not that it’s just one particular business I’m worried about,” she said. “I’m worried about, as the town grows we need to make sure we have a solid grasp on what to do about noise like that.”
Blalock said Marion prides itself on being a good place to raise a family. Uncontrolled noise at all hours, she said, could make people think twice about wanting to come.
“The whole point of the town is to grow, and we want families,” she said. “We want families to be moving into the Town of Marion, because that’s what’s going to strengthen our community.”
Alderman Lou Ann Baylor said another thing to keep in mind is residents have been dealing with COVID-19 for the past two years. As the virus recedes from the community, people are wanting to gather and catch up, she said.
No changes were made to the noise ordinance, but the board agreed to review the current law and think about what, if any changes were needed.
