Marine Cpl. William Haywood memorialized in Enterprise

Marine Cpl. William Haywood, who died nearly 76 years ago in World War II, was honored in his hometown of Enterprise Saturday.

+5 Marine Cpl. William Haywood never forgotten in Enterprise Cpl. William Haywood filled his pockets as he prepared for battle: two letters from his Mis…

At least 50 people, including family, community members and representatives of the military gathered for a memorial service at the Enterprise Cemetery.

Billy Haywood Memorial Award Winners Billy Haywood Memorial Award winners at Enterprise High School. Presented to seniors with o…

The Enterprise High School football star died in the Battle for Tarawa on Nov. 21, 1943 as part of the 2nd Marines, 2nd Division. His remains have never been identified.

An honor guard from Mobile provided U.S. Marine Corps funeral honors near the site where a memorial headstone has been placed in Cpl. Haywood’s name.

Lt. Matthew Purmort, a chaplain from NAS Meridian conducted the memorial service.

Cpl. Haywood’s second cousin, Larry Haywood of Aberdeen, received the folded American flag.

A few years after Cpl. Haywood’s death, his graduating class established the “Billy Haywood Memorial Award," which recognizes seniors with outstanding athletic ability, academics and character.

At the Enterprise High School football game Friday night, the school district honored all of the recipients of the award.

Several of them attended the memorial service at the cemetery.

Bobbie Bentley Stiles, Cpl. Haywood’s half-cousin, traveled from Florida to attend.

“It has been overwhelming. I was absolutely amazed at how it took off,” she said, referring to the community’s response.

“It shouldn’t be forgotten. The people that receive the award should know who that award’s named after.”