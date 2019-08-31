Marine Cpl. William Haywood memorialized in Enterprise

Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star

A U.S. Marine Honor Guard presents Larry Haywood, second cousin to Cpl. Billy Haywood with a flag during a ceremony honoring the Marine who lost his life on Nov. 21, 1943, the second day of the 76-hour Battle for Tarawa.

Marine Cpl. William Haywood, who died nearly 76 years ago in World War II, was honored in his hometown of Enterprise Saturday.

At least 50 people, including family, community members and representatives of the military gathered for a memorial service at the Enterprise Cemetery.

The Enterprise High School football star died in the Battle for Tarawa on Nov. 21, 1943 as part of the 2nd Marines, 2nd Division. His remains have never been identified.

An honor guard from Mobile provided U.S. Marine Corps funeral honors near the site where a memorial headstone has been placed in Cpl. Haywood’s name.

Bruce Smith, a recipient of the Billy Haywood Memorial Award, looks at memorabilia prior to a memorial service honoring Haywood at the Enterprise Cemetery.

Lt. Matthew Purmort, a chaplain from NAS Meridian conducted the memorial service.

Cpl. Haywood’s second cousin, Larry Haywood of Aberdeen, received the folded American flag.

A few years after Cpl. Haywood’s death, his graduating class established the “Billy Haywood Memorial Award," which recognizes seniors with outstanding athletic ability, academics and character.

At the Enterprise High School football game Friday night, the school district honored all of the recipients of the award.

Several of them attended the memorial service at the cemetery.

The gravestone for Cpl. Billy Haywood, who was killed on Nov. 21, 1943, the second day of the 76-hour Battle for Tarawa.

Bobbie Bentley Stiles, Cpl. Haywood’s half-cousin, traveled from Florida to attend.

“It has been overwhelming. I was absolutely amazed at how it took off,” she said, referring to the community’s response.

“It shouldn’t be forgotten. The people that receive the award should know who that award’s named after.”

