Mardi Gras events help fund church's scholarships

Put on your Mardi Gras themed attire and get ready for the fourth annual Love and Heritage Ball hosted by Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church.
The Love and Heritage Ball, held in conjunction with the church’s observance of Black History Month, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tommy E. Dulaney Center, 915 Hwy. 19 North, Meridian. Tickets are $25 each or $200 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets call 601-479-1998 or 601-527-3978.
The event began as a fundraiser for the church’s scholarship program, which provides funds to aspiring college students who are members of the church. The scholarship is named after Bryan C. Jones, son of Billy Joe and Mary Jones, a member of the church who died in an automobile accident, said Maurice Lee, pastor of the church.
“The scholarship was named in his honor because when he received his scholarship from the church, he promised to support the scholarship fund when he graduated from college,” Lee said. “This is our way of honoring his wishes.”
The Mardi Gras themed event will feature entertainment by Terrence T. Freeman, an up and coming gospel artist who auditioned for American Idol, along with performances from the Macedonia Youth Choir, N’Spire Walker, Straighten It Out Band and Show from Jackson, as well as others.
Pastor Lee encourages the community to support the event.
“People should come and support this event first and foremost because it supports young people in realizing their dreams of attending college,” Lee said. Also, it will be a night of great entertainment and delicious food.”
Tickets for the event are $25 each or $200 for a table of eight and can be purchased by calling 601-479-1998 or 601-527-3978.
Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church: 2012 Lynch Ave., Meridian.
Pastor: Elder Maurice M. Lee.
Service Times:
Sunday School - 9:45 a.m. - Worship Service 11 a.m.
Wednesday night Bible Study - 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.