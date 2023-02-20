Hundreds of revelers gathered on the lawn of City Hall and along downtown streets Saturday for the annual Meridian Mardi Gras parade and celebration.
Hosted by Mitchell Distributing Company, Meridian Mardi Gras brought together families and friends for an afternoon of fun on a day of sunny skies and mild temperatures.
Activities included music, games, crawfish plates, king cakes, vendors and the annual dog costume contest and parade, Krewe of Barkus. For the afternoon Krewe of Midas parade, hundreds of people hoping to catch beaded necklaces, sunglasses, freebies, candy and Moon Pies lined 23rd Avenue in front of City Hall all along the route to Front Street and back up 22nd Avenue.
Leading the procession were Mardi Gras King Cooper Huff and Queen Leslie Carruth.
