Mardi Gras at Aldersgate

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Joyce Grayson, a resident of Aldersgate Retirement Community, waves during a Mardi Gras parade at the center Tuesday. The drive-thru parade featured church groups, local businesses, a marching band and classic cars.  
Mardi Gras at Aldersgate

The Queen of Mardi Gras was Trish Neal, who is retiring this month after working at Aldersgate for more than 25 years. Neal was joined in the parade by her dog Teddy. 
Mardi Gras at Aldersgate

The Northeast Lauderdale band performs during the parade.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Trending Video