Mardi Gras at Aldersgate

Graveside services for Mrs. Arvella McKenzie are Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11am at Little Zion Church, Collinsville. Burial: Little Zion Cemetery, Collinsville. Viewing: Friday, March 4, 2022 from 5-6pm at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Bailey are Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Greater Outreach Church, Meridian. Burial: Daleville Cemetery, Daleville. Viewing: Friday, March 4, 2022, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
Services for Mrs. Della Thedford are Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Meridian. Burial: Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Lauderdale. Viewing: One hour prior to service at church. Arrangements entrusted to Berry & Gardner.
Memorial services for Mrs. Ollie Johnson will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian. A viewing will take place one hour prior to the service.
Graveside services for Mr. Donald Coleman Sr. are Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 12 p.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Philadelphia. Viewing: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Mt. Zion Church, Philadelphia. Arrangements entrusted to Berry & Gardner.
