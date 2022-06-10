Manhunt for murder suspect ends in Ackerman

A suspect in the Thursday shooting death of a Meridian police officer was captured Friday after a statewide manhunt.
In a statement posted to social media, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the investigation, said Dante Marquez Bender, 31, was in custody about 10:30 a.m. Friday. Bender was captured by U.S. Marshals at Cagle’s Corner, an abandoned gas station on Highway 12 in Ackerman.
Bender was wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of MPD Officer Kennis Croom and Brittany Jones following a disturbance call about 5:20 p.m. Thursday.
Bender, a native of Newton, was formerly a police officer with the Newton Police Department. Minutes from Newton Board of Alderman meetings show he was terminated from his position in January.
In a press conference Friday, Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young said Croom initially reported that one person was being held at gunpoint. He later informed dispatch that shots had been fired.
“The second officer on the scene that was out with Officer Croom called out that Officer Croom was down,” she said. “The suspect fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.”
While searching the scene, Young said officers discovered a second victim, Brittany Jones, who had been fatally shot. Jones, she said, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lauderdale County records show Bender and Jones applied for a marriage license earlier this year. A statement put out by the U.S. Marshals Service said Jones was pregnant at the time of the shooting.
Croom was taken to a local hospital where he too was pronounced dead, Young said.
“Anytime a life is lost is tragic,” she said. “This whole incident is tragic and senseless.”
Bender was returned to Meridian and booked into Lauderdale County Jail at 2:30 p.m Friday. He is charged with first degree murder and capital murder.
Young asked Mississippians to pray for Meridian Police Department and for the community. She asked the community to support its police officers as they work through the loss of a their fellow officer.
“We ask that you will pray for these families involved, that you will pray for Meridian Police Department, that you will also pray for this community,” she said. “We also ask that this community will come together and keep these officers and everyone lifted.”
