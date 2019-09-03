The Clarke County Sheriff's Department took a suspect into custody following a person shooting in the direction of a residence Sunday night.
No injuries were reported.
Deputies responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. on County Road 158 and 1581 in Clarke County, Chief Deputy Barry White said. Deputies found a man with a rifle, shooting toward the direction of house, White said. The cause of incident isn't known, White said.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident, White said. His name is not being released.
